PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to find the gunman who shot a man in Olney. Officers rushed to the 100 block of Widener Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

They found a 26-year-old man, shot in the head in a rear driveway.

He’s in critical condition at Einstein Medical Center.

Police have not found the weapon.