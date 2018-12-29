Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/AP) – A family is mourning after a tragedy in Eastern Pennsylvania. A four-year-old boy has died after being struck by a piece of farm equipment.

The accident happened around 9 Saturday morning at a farm in Maxatawny Township, Berks County.

It’s not immediately known whether the child lived at the farm or if he was visiting.

