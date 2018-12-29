  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:35 AMInside Edition
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    02:35 AMThe American Athlete
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/AP) – A family is mourning after a tragedy in Eastern Pennsylvania. A four-year-old boy has died after being struck by a piece of farm equipment.

The accident happened around 9 Saturday morning at a farm in Maxatawny Township, Berks County.

It’s not immediately known whether the child lived at the farm or if he was visiting.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

(©Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s