PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It is crunch time for the Mummers as they prepare for Tuesday’s parade. There was constant practice underway Saturday afternoon at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

Just days away from the Mummers walking in the 2019 Mummers Day parade and performing in the big mummers fancy brigade finale.

“This is our Super Bowl,” said Mike Townsend of the Satin Slipper Fancy Brigade. “We have regular jobs during the day but on nights and weekends this is what we look forward to.”

Most people forget that brigades practice and plan all year for the Mummers Day parade.

They spend countless hours to keep the more than a century old tradition alive in Philadelphia.

People like Anthony Stagliano, with the Downtowners Fancy Brigade, spend most of their lives being Mummers.

Practicing for the New Year’s Day show that thousands around the region look forward to every year. And almost all of them do it on a volunteer basis.

“I fell in love with it as a kid,” said Stagliano. “Stayed with it, all through college, marriage, kids, stuff like that it’s important.”

But no matter how long you’ve been doing it most Mummers will tell you each year is different.

This year, one of the biggest differences is going to be the weather.

Last year the temperature was well below freezing for the parade.

“We are excited that it is not going to be as cold,” said Stagliano. “Hopefully the elements of rain and snow will stay away.”