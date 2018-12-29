Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Warminster Township Police Department has added two new furry faces to its ranks. Meet Bolt and Linc — the newest members of Warminster’s K9 unit.

Bolt is a 23-month-old German shepherd that weighs 82 pounds while Linc is a 1-year-old malinois that weighs 62 pounds.

“Once they graduate both K9 and their partners will be on patrol and available for various functions,” officials say.

The four-legged officers are currently training with Philadelphia’s K9 unit to learn skills like tracking and article searches.