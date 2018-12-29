Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Now this is a labor story you will remember. A father delivered his baby girl inside their Lansdale home Thursday.

David Lewis Jr. tells Eyewitness News his wife, Anita, went into labor and before she could get dressed for the hospital, the baby’s head was already making an appearance.

Lewis says he rolled Anita onto her back and with a second push the baby was in his hands.

Anita’s mother was in the room calling 9-1-1 and her father ran to get towels.

The police arrived five minutes after the baby was born, followed by paramedics.

Anita and her daughter, Joy Victoria Lewis, were transported to an area hospital and discharged Saturday morning.

Both Anita and Joy are healthy.

Congratulations to the Lewis family!