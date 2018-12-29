Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators believe a robbery attempt in Chester ended with the would-be robber dead and the would-be victim wounded. Chester police found two men shot at 6th and Pusey streets around 6 p.m.
One man was wearing a mask, gloves and dark clothing, according to officials.
He was dead at the scene.
The other is in good condition after he was shot in the leg.
The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office and Chester police are investigating.
