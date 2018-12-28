Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBS) — A woman in Houston got quite a shock this holiday season as she received a teddy bear with human remains on the inside.

The bizarre gift was given to Rakhi Desai at a holiday party.

It turns out her friend bought it at an estate sale, but she doesn’t know when and where she got it.

“It seems to me that this bear is very special to somebody and belongs in somebody’s family,” said Desai.

Desai is now determined to find the bear’s former owner.