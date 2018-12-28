Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SOMERS POINT, N.J. (CBS) – Get ready to pay if you want a plastic bag at one South Jersey town.

Residents in Somers Point will be charged a fee of $.05 for each carryout plastic bag.

The ordinance was passed back in June and a six month grace period has been in effect.

City Council President Sean McGuigan tells CBS Philly that the six-month educational period expires on Jan. 1, 2019.

“All monies collected by a covered store under this article shall be retained by the store,” the ordinance reads on the city’s website.

Residents will be faced with the fee at most stores in the town.

The ordinance passed city council with a 6-1 vote.

Earlier this year, Governor Phil Murphy rejected legislation imposing a 5-cent fee on plastic carry-out bags at the state level. Murphy said the fee doesn’t go far enough to reduce the prevalence of plastic bags that can mar the state’s shoreline and clog city sewers.

