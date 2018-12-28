  • CBS 3On Air

By Alicia Nieves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cellphone video has surfaced on social media showing Philadelphia homicide detective allegedly caught in a sexual act in his car.

In the video, posted last week, the detective is confronted by a man walking down the street.

The detective uses a racial slur toward the man and an altercation ensues.

222BCEAF54E7448DAC0C72C2797FB784 Philadelphia Detective Under Investigation After Alleged Racist Video Surfaces

Credit: CBS3

“There is an internal investigation regarding a video that surfaced online, on social media platforms last week,” said Capt Sekou Kinebrew.

On Friday, the department acknowledged the video and investigation but also clears up growing speculation that this investigation or the high homicide rate had anything to do with a recent change in homicide captains.

“I have heard those reports too through the rumor mill but those reports are not accurate,” said Kinebrew.

The department pointing out that while Captain John Ryan headed homicide, detectives were able to solve 44 percent of the homicides in the city.

Ten percent higher than when he took over the division almost two years ago.

The department also said moving Captain Ryan was part of a bigger department-wide move.

Captain Ryan will now head Major Crimes, while Captain Jason Smith will take over homicide. The move was effective Friday morning.

