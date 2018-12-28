TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Alice Ritchie, US-food-safety-farm In this photo illustration, whole milk is shown June 12, 2008 in Washington, DC. Thousands of Americans seek unpasteurized dairy products that enthusiasts say can cure everything from asthma to autism, despite it being illegal in many states on the grounds that it is unsafe. AFP PHOTO / TIM SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania dairy farm is under quarantine after a man was sickened by drug-resistant bacteria.

According to New Jersey health officials, the man got sick after eating unpasteurized dairy products from Miller’s Biodiversity Farm in Lancaster County.

Doctors diagnosed him with an illness caused by bacteria that is usually passed between animals and can end up in their milk.

Officials urge anyone who suspects they’ve consumed the contaminated milk to contact their local health department.

No illnesses have been reported in New Jersey in connection with this investigation.

“To date, there have been no illnesses reported in New Jersey related to this situation. It is illegal in New Jersey to sell or distribute raw milk or products because of the severe health risks associated with them,” Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said. “In general, unpasteurized milk can contain dangerous bacteria, so if you have consumed raw milk products and become ill, immediately seek medical care and inform your health care provider of the raw milk consumption.”