Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Detectives are hoping surveillance video will help identify five persons of interest in connection to a murder of a 29-year-old man in West Oak Lane. Investigators say the shooting happened during a taping of a rap music video.
The shooting happened last Friday at 10 p.m. on the 2100 block of Middleton Street.
According to police, the persons of interest are described as black males who appear to be in their late teens or 20s.
Police say it appears the men were taping a rap video when one of them fired several shots at the victim who was crossing the street. Police say it was an unprovoked attack.
It’s believed the men are driving a light-colored 2007 to 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer with a rear spoiler.
What more can you say. These people are savages.