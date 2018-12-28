Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are also searching for a suspect in a shooting during an argument at a deli on the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue. Investigators say a 21-year-old man was shot in the neck and hip around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The man’s girlfriend gave him first aid until police arrived.

He’s in critical condition.

Police say security cameras at the deli may have caught an image of the suspect.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.