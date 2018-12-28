Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last minute preparations for the big strut down Broad Street on New Year’s Day is underway.

Young eyes were wide open inside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center where angels, skeletons are all parts of meticulous set designs received the finishing touches.

Mummers brigades eagerly polished up what will be their New Year’s Day performances, planning and practice nearly a full year in the making.

This is a tradition that makes Philadelphia a true standout.

For the Golden Crown Fancy Brigade, lights and audio were all part of this run through set on the very stage where they will perform New Year’s night to a likely sold out crowd.

“For years when we would go down Broad Street from Broad and Oregon to City Hall, we didn’t have the ability to push all of these floats down the street. Now that you are inside you can see the theater the productions have grown year by year,” said Bill Burke, Golden Crown’s brigade captain.

This is Kaitelyn Pfeifer’s first year performing in the parade and with Golden Crown.

“It’s been awesome and I’m just ready to go out there and perform,” said Pfeifer.

The Fancy Brigade division competition has been held in the Convention Center for 22 years. Prior to the big New Year’s Day showcase, there is a complete dry run through on Sunday night and that is also open to the public.