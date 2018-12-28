Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey health officials are warning people who were at Newark Liberty International Airport on Christmas Eve that they may have been exposed to measles.

The New Jersey Department of Health says an international traveler who arrived at the airport on a flight from Brussels was infected with the disease.

Officials warn the traveler was infectious on that day and may have traveled to other areas of the airport outside of Terminal B.

Officials say people may have been exposed if they were at the airport between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. If infected, symptoms could develop as late as Jan. 14.

“This confirmed case and exposure are unrelated to the ongoing measles outbreak in Ocean County, which includes 30 Ocean County cases and three Passaic County cases,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said in a statement. “Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles, so I urge all residents across the state to get vaccinated to protect their health.”

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, water eyes. The disease is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes, and people can also get sick if they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

If anyone was potentially exposed, notify your local health department.