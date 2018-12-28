WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 5 a.m. To 7 p.m. Friday
ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey volunteer firefighter will be laid to rest this weekend. Natalie Dempsey, 21, died Christmas morning, after her vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

She was on her way to the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company station to respond to a call.

The service will be at Absegami High School on Sunday, Dec. 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those attending are asked to wear blue as it was Dempsey’s favorite color, according to her mother.

All firefighters are invited to attend.

Dempsey will be buried with full honors since she died in the line of duty.

