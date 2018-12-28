Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of Roosevelt Boulevard is closed as crews battle a fire at a commercial building in the Somerton section of the city. The three-alarm fire broke out at approximately 9:02 a.m on the 2000 block of Bennett Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Upon arrival, fire was visible through the roof of the building. Due to the proximity of the fire to Roosevelt Boulevard, it has been shutdown in both directions from Comly and Bennett.

It is reported that two businesses are housed at that location, including a Bennett Car Service and a K&D Auto Body.

There are no reports of injuries.