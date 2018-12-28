Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been many plays that have haunted the Eagles this season — Tennessee’s fourth-and-15 and Carolina’s fourth-and-10 — but right now, no play may have killed their season more than the robust Minnesota Vikings’ 330-pound defensive lineman Linval Joseph chugging down Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 7 on a 64-yard fumble recovery with no Eagles around him for a touchdown.

Visiting Minnesota won, 23-21, and it’s left the Eagles where they are presently—having to beat the injury-riddled Washington Redskins this Sunday at 4:25 at FedEx Field (not a problem) and hoping to get considerable help from the Chicago Bears, who need to beat the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Eagles to qualify for the postseason (a big problem).

The Redskins really have nothing to play for, other than a better draft position. The Eagles have found magic again with Nick Foles, who established yet more Eagles’ records in last Sunday’s 32-30 win over Houston by throwing for a single-game, franchise mark 417 yards passing and the first QB in franchise history with multiple games of 400-plus, four-plus TD games — the other being Foles’ historic seven-TD game on Nov. 3, 2013 at Oakland.

Foles also became the only Eagles’ quarterback to win consecutive games over 10-win teams.

Washington has only won seven and that’s where they seem content on staying.

Tight end Zach Ertz continues to be prolific, with 12 receptions for 110 yards and two TDs in beating Houston, establishing a franchise record of his own with 113 catches in 2018, most receptions by NFL history in a single season by a tight end, eclipsing Jason Witten’s previous standard of 110 in 2012. Ertz mashes the Redskins. He has 32 catches for 377 yards (94.3 per game) and a TD in his last four games versus Washington.

The Eagles are a dangerous team right now—a squad no one wants to face in the playoffs. It’s too bad that they have to rely on help to get there, which may not be possible.

The Eagles could have taken care of that business on Oct. 7, when they lost to the Vikings.

And it’s the Eagles who have themselves to blame.

Fast Facts

LEADER: Redskins lead all-time series, 85-76-5

STREAKS: Eagles have won past 3

LAST GAME: 12/3/18: Redskins 13 at Eagles 28

LAST GAME AT SITE: 9/10/17: Eagles 30, Redskins 17

Eagles

PTS. FOR/AGAINST 22.9/23.2

OFFENSE 365.7

PASSING Nick Foles: 113-162-1192-5-3-93.5

RUSHING Josh Adams (R): 109-461-4.2-3

RECEIVING Zach Ertz (TE): 113-1148-10.2-8

DEFENSE 384.7

SACKS Michael Bennett: 8

