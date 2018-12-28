Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Friday’s rainy weather didn’t help a West Philadelphia ministry that’s in desperate need of a new roof. The ‘Chosen 300 Ministries’ is scrambling to raise $52,000 for repairs.

It’s where you can find a warm meal, hear the gospel and leave feeling loved. This is just a normal day at the Chosen 300 Ministries.

“It’s about giving people the greatest place on Earth to be able to come and have a great meal even though they’re impoverished even though they’re struggling on their luck,” said Brian Jenkins.

But there’s just one problem.

“There’s rain coming in the building,” Jenkins says.

This West Philadelphia church was built in the 1920s and the church is in desperate need of a new roof.

“We have literally had plaster that has fell from the ceiling. And there’s a hole up here in the roof where water sort of funnels through like a big rain shower when it rains,” Jenkins says.

The Chosen 300 has raised a little more than $21,000, and needs help to make it to $52,000–the cost of a new roof, so the ministry can continue to help people like Jamela Cottoe.

“I really love coming here. It’s comfortable here they treat people with respect and kindness everybody is comfortable,” said Cottoe.

That work will be difficult to continue without the extra cash.

“If there’s ever a time that we need people to respond it’s right now,” said Jenkins.

