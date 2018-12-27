Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Researchers say younger women are working longer hours and getting paid more than ever before.

The Pew Research Center found 78 percent of young adult women worked at least 50 weeks per year in 2017.

Younger women are also getting paid more.

Median earnings for full-time female employees increased from around $37,000 to $39,000 between 2000 and 2017.

What apparently has not changed for women is their role at home.

Millennial households reported they wanted housework split equally, but the Bureau of Labor Statistics found, on an average day, that 49 percent of young women reported doing housework in 2017, compared to 19 percent of men.