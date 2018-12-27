Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Bellevue Hotel is a Philadelphia landmark, and high above the historic hotel is one of the best and most elegant restaurants in the city.

XIX Nineteen is a true destination in itself.

With a timeless elegance and fantastic views of Philadelphia’s ever-changing skyline, why not ring in any day in 2019 high above the Bellevue Hotel.

From the ceiling to the new American cuisine, this fine dining restaurant surely does a fine job at paying homage to its hotel’s history, as the Pearl Room is always dressed for the occasion.

“We want to be known as new and fresh, and a place for all,” general manager Kristi Cotten-Morris said. “But we always, always — in every decision we make — our north star is always the stories behind it.”

From XIX Nineteen’s pre-prohibition clover cocktail recipe to one recipe that reigns as an American classic — chicken a la king.

“One of the original chefs of the Bellevue, William Bill King, created chicken a la king,” Cotten-Morris said. “And we keep it on the menu today in its modern interpretations, but its certainly one of our customers’ favorites.”

The stories are endless. Thomas Edison did the original lighting for the building.

Also endless is the attention to detail as they poach, pour and plate to perfection: venison with poached pear, fois grais stuffed cabbage — and Edison’s favorite — apple dumplings with ice cream.