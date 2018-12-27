Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Christmas day barricade situation ended in an unusual manner after the East Vincent Township SWAT team used a different tactic. The incident began when family members called police to the home of 34-year-old Nathaniel Lewis, of East Vincent.

It was reported that Lewis was behaving erratically due to separating from his wife. When police arrived, they found out that Lewis had a gun and the SWAT team was called in to help diffuse the situation.

An hours-long standoff ensued with Lewis firing at police officers from inside the home. Bullets struck the sides of an armored police vehicle, a civilian’s vehicle, and a nearby home. At that point, a second SWAT team responded.

After some time, a SWAT negotiator was able to get Lewis to surrender by agreeing to sing “White Christmas.”

“While the rest of the world was going to bed after a long Christmas day, our office officers were laying their lives on the line for hours in the bitter cold,” Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan said.

Lewis was taken into custody at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. He has been charged with multiple counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other offenses.

He is being held at the Chester County Prison.