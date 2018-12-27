  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Year’s Eve isn’t for another five days but Starbucks is already preparing for the celebration. The coffee giants is bringing back the Black and White Mocha drink collection to help revelers ring in 2019.

The drinks are available now through the New Year, while supplies last.

The centerpiece of the beverage trio is the the Black and White Mocha itself.

It features espresso poured over dark and white mocha sauce, with steamed milk — and topped with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles jimmies.

You can also get a Black and White Frappuccino or a Hot Cocoa.

The drinks first debuted in 2016 as a”tuxedo mocha” — because of the black and white color. The jimmies down the middle represents a tie.

