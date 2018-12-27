Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for two men who gunned down three people as they stood outside of a Chinese takeout restaurant at the corner of Gratz Street and Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Two victims were found on the highway and police were later notified that a third victim has been taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital.

“We’re getting information that there were two shooters, that were firing the shots into a crowd of people that led to three victims getting shot,” explains chief inspector Scott Smalls.

Police transported a 22-year-old man to Temple University with multiple gunshot wounds to his head, face and body.

The second victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. At this point, he is a John Doe believed to be in his mid 20’s.

The third victim is a 28-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen, stomach, and both legs.

Investigators recovered 13 spent shell casings at the scene from a large caliber, semi-automatic weapon.

Witnesses tell police the gunmen got away on foot, running westbound on Susquehanna Avenue. There were several witnesses and businesses with surveillance cameras that captured at least part of the shooting.

Police are hoping that a car left running at the scene will help them identify the victim who remains a john doe.