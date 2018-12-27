Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — A group of Penn State students are facing vandalism charges after a menorah was damaged on campus. The menorah was on the lawn of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity house.

The religious symbol was damaged just before Hanukkah in late November.

Soon after, three students were charged with misdemeanor theft and criminal mischief.

State College police said Thursday that three more students are also facing charges for their roles in this incident.