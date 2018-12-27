Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers
CoffeeCredit: ThinkStock

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Royal Farms is ringing in the new year with a free cup of joe! All coffee lovers have to do is use the Royal Farms app.

“We are excited to be able to offer our Rofo Rewards members a free coffee to thank them for all their support through out 2018,” a spokesperson for Royal Farms tells Eyewitness News.

The free hot coffee will be offered all day on and is available in any size cup.

To find a Royal Farms near you to score your free cup of coffee on New Year’s day, visit their website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s