PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Royal Farms is ringing in the new year with a free cup of joe! All coffee lovers have to do is use the Royal Farms app.

“We are excited to be able to offer our Rofo Rewards members a free coffee to thank them for all their support through out 2018,” a spokesperson for Royal Farms tells Eyewitness News.

The free hot coffee will be offered all day on and is available in any size cup.

To find a Royal Farms near you to score your free cup of coffee on New Year’s day, visit their website.