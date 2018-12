Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified the person whose body was found in a Wildwood Crest bay on Sunday.

New Jersey State Police identified the body as 70-year-old Scott Murphy, of North Cape May.

Murphy died of a heart attack.

Police are still investigating how Murphy ended up in the water.

A kayaker found the body near Trenton and Bayview Avenues.