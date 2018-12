Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton on Thursday evening, police say.

The accident happened on Youngs Road, just east of Lawrence Station Road, around 5:15 p.m.

The road is currently closed in both directions.

There is no word on other injuries at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.