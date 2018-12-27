Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PATERSON, N.J. (CBS) — A mother in New Jersey caught her young son cheating on his math homework using Alexa.

According to the New York Post, 24-year-old Yerelyn Cueva, of Paterson, posted a video on Twitter capturing her 6-year-old son Jariel asking the Amazon Echo, “Alexa, what’s five minus three?”

Lmfao should i whoop him now or later pic.twitter.com/mZEJsWWn4W — Yerelyn (@spanishbarbie22) December 20, 2018

“It was just any regular day of doing homework,” Cueva told the Post. “I’m in the living room, and I overheard him asking Alexa some math problems, and I could not believe it! What you don’t see is after he says, ‘Thank you, Alexa, for helping me with my homework.’”

Cueva added that she only had the Alexa in the home for a week before the first-grader used it for his math homework.

“The funny thing is that math is actually his favorite subject,” Cueva told the Post. “I was surprised because he knows this stuff. He was just being lazy. Taking a shortcut.”

The video has been viewed more than 8 million times.