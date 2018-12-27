WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 5 a.m. To 7 p.m. Friday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot three times while driving in Strawberry Mansion Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 2200 block of North 29th Street after 8 p.m.

The man was shot once in the chest, once in the back and once in the neck while driving. The victim — who police say is in his 30s — struck several parked cars.

He was transported to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition.

The car is behind held on the scene.

Separately, a 21-year-old man was shot twice inside an Ogontz corner deli following an argument with several other men, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the left hip and once in the left side of his neck. He was transported to Einstein Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. on the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

