PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two historic Philadelphia landmarks closed in recent days by the government shutdown will reopen for the weekend.

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News spoke to disappointed tourists who traveled to Philadelphia to see the Liberty Bell and visit Independence Hall over the holiday break.

Now, thanks to a $32,000 donation by Visit Philadelphia, those sites will be open Friday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No tickets will be required.

City officials say the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is the second busiest time of the year for visitors to Independence National Historical Park.

Also, these sites and attractions around Independence Mall are not impacted by the partial shutdown and will be open:

Independence Visitor Center

African American Museum in Philadelphia

Betsy Ross House

Christ Church

Franklin Square

Museum of the American Revolution

National Constitution Center

National Liberty Museum

National Museum of American Jewish History