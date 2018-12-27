WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 5 a.m. To 7 p.m. Friday
Filed Under:John Ryan, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Police

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s been a major shake-up at the Philadelphia Police Department as the homicide captain is being replaced.

The department announced that Capt. John Ryan is being replaced and a new homicide captain will be named Friday.

Ryan is being transferred to another role.

Police say it’s one of numerous command moves that have taken place over the last several weeks.

The move comes as the city’s murder rate is at its highest in over a decade.

It is not known if the move is connected to the rising murder rate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s