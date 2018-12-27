Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s been a major shake-up at the Philadelphia Police Department as the homicide captain is being replaced.

The department announced that Capt. John Ryan is being replaced and a new homicide captain will be named Friday.

Ryan is being transferred to another role.

Police say it’s one of numerous command moves that have taken place over the last several weeks.

The move comes as the city’s murder rate is at its highest in over a decade.

It is not known if the move is connected to the rising murder rate.