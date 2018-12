Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A heavy fire damaged three houses in Ocean City, New Jersey, early Thursday morning. The fire sparked around 3:30 a.m. on the 4800 block of Central Avenue.

The flames quickly spread to two other homes before firefighters were able to get it under control.

Crews remain on scene putting out hot spots.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.