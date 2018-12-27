WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 5 a.m. To 7 p.m. Friday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you haven’t gotten around to making plans for New Year’s Eve, you still have time. There are plenty of options for ringing in 2019 away from your TV.

Believe it or not, there’s plenty of people who still don’t have plans for New Years Eve. But if you haven’t purchased your ticket for an event yet, you should consider buying them soon.

Cherry Street Pier is new to Philly. The mixed-use public space just opened in October.

Tickets for New Year on the Pier cost about $50.

“It’ll be a 500-person capped party so definitely get tickets now before they sell out,” Emma Fried-Cassorla of the Delaware Riverfront Corporation said.

The ticket includes “two free drinks and it includes two live DJs who are DJ Lean Wit It and DJ Lil Dave,” Fried-Cassorla said.

There’s also live art and of course, the fireworks you can view right on the waterfront for this 21-and-up event.

But there are other options too — especially for kids. You can head over to New Year’s Eve at Blue Cross RiverRink.

And later that night, adults can check out One Liberty Observation Deck. Tickets are a little most costly for the black tie event.

Guests can enjoy an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and the firework show 57 floors about the city for $175.

Whichever way you decide to ring in the New Year, there’s plenty to do.

