PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police need the public’s helping finding a missing North Philadelphia girl. Twelve-year-old Jhenelle Marshall was last seen at her East Germantown home on E. Bringhurst Street by a neighbor.

Marshall is a 4-foot-11 black female, weighing approximately 75 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she has behavioral issues and was also reported missing in February, before returning home on her own.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353.