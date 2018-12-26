Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway in North Philadelphia. Police are searching for a gunman after an 18-year-old man was shot on Christmas.

Police rushed to the 3900 block of Darien Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. They found the victim inside of a Chinese takeout restaurant. He was bleeding heavily fro the groin area, according to officials.

Investigators are having trouble figuring out the exact spot where the victim was shot before he ran inside of the building.

“But witnesses in the area can’t tell us exactly where he was when he was shot. We’re still searching for a scene,” chief inspector Scott Smalls said. “The only scene we have is the blood outside and inside of the store where he collapsed inside the store.”

Police say they didn’t find a weapon or shell casings at the scene.

They’re also trying to figure out what sparked the violence.

The victim is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

At last check, no arrests.