PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Streets is running a Christmas Tree Recycling Program to help residents dispose of their trees. The program will run for two weeks starting Jan. 2 through Jan. 12.

Residents are encouraged to recycle their Christmas trees to help the city reach its 90 percent zero waste and litter-free goal.

You can drop your tree off at any of the following Streets Department Sanitation Convenience Centers Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m:

3901 N. Delaware Avenue

2601 West Glenwood Ave

3033 South 63rd Street

Domino Lane and Umbria Street

State Road and Ashburner Street

There will also be Christmas tree drop off sites located throughout the city only on Saturday Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more information.