PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Streets is running a Christmas Tree Recycling Program to help residents dispose of their trees. The program will run for two weeks starting Jan. 2 through Jan. 12.
Residents are encouraged to recycle their Christmas trees to help the city reach its 90 percent zero waste and litter-free goal.
You can drop your tree off at any of the following Streets Department Sanitation Convenience Centers Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m:
- 3901 N. Delaware Avenue
- 2601 West Glenwood Ave
- 3033 South 63rd Street
- Domino Lane and Umbria Street
- State Road and Ashburner Street
There will also be Christmas tree drop off sites located throughout the city only on Saturday Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more information.