CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Chester County police are on the scene after a truck overturned in Westtown Township, Pa. The incident happened at approximately 9:45 a.m. at Tanguy and E. Street Roads on Wednesday.

Chopper 3 over the scene showed a Dietz & Watson truck was on its side but the cause of the truck ending up on its side is unknown at the time.

No one was injured in the accident.

One lane is closed as crews investigate and clean up the scene.