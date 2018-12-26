Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The regional Board of Education will gather for a meeting Wednesday night in Buena Township to discuss a controversial issue that’s gaining national attention. A viral video captured the incident and appears to show a referee forcing a high school wrestler to cut his hair.

Last week, referee Alan Maloney apparently told Andrew Johnson to cut his hair or forfeit his match.

According to Maloney, Johnson’s hair cover was not sufficient for the match. However, some believe the referee’s decision was an act of racism.

An attorney is now representing the Johnson family.

He released a statement saying Maloney was late to the match and didn’t address the length of Johnson’s hair at a customary prematch meeting.

Gov. Phil Murphy weighed in on the issue on Twitter, saying he was “deeply disturbed” by the story.

“No student should have to needlessly choose between his or her identity and playing sports,” he said.

The state attorney general’s office has confirmed an investigation by the Division on Civil Rights. The school superintendent said in a letter to the community that they support and stand by all student athletes.

Maloney came under fire in 2016 for using a racial slur against a black referee, according to the Courier Post newspaper. Maloney told the newspaper he did not remember making the comments. After the incident was reported, he agreed to participate in sensitivity training and an alcohol awareness program. A one-year suspension was overturned.

A woman answering the phone Friday at a listed number for Maloney said the ordeal is being blown out of proportion and the referee was simply following rules.

