Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a gift that keeps on giving. A mother lost her police officer son this past October.

This Christmas, she received a teddy bear with a special message.

My little brother died in the beginning of October, for Christmas I got my parents a build a bear in a police uniform (he was a cop) with his voice❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/KRzXPImhAB — ✨𝓑𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓽𝓪𝓷𝔂✨ (@britmgarcia) December 24, 2018

Brotherly Love: Bringing Dance Alive For Adults With Special Needs

Not only is the bear wearing a police uniform, it contains a recording device that plays the sound of Officer Sean Tanner’s voice — her son.

The officer’s sister gave the bear to their mother.