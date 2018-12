Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Christmas behind us, the Philadelphia Fire Department issued a friendly reminder Wednesday. Dried-out Christmas trees are a major fire risk.

Dried-out trees are a fire risk. They shouldn’t be in your home or garage, or leaning against your home. Christmas tree recycling info 🎄➡️ https://t.co/XNjqB0XjBW pic.twitter.com/beGIjDuOi3 — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) December 26, 2018

Philadelphia Streets Offers Christmas Tree Recycling Program

The city offers a Christmas Tree recycling program, which begins next Wednesday.