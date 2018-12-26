Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The American Academy of Pediatrics is out with new guidelines for children of American service members. The report, “Health and Mental Health Needs of Children in U.S. Military Families,” updates recommendations that were published in 2013.

Doctors say military families face unique challenges including frequent moves, prolonged separations and deployments.

They recommend screening tools to identify children at risk for behavioral problems.

Trump: ‘I Can’t Tell You When’ Government Will Reopen

“The military health care system is vast and can be difficult to navigate, especially for families that are in transition or relocating,” said pediatrician CDR Chadley R. Huebner, the lead author on the report. “We hope to equip pediatricians with tools to identify common problems and provide them with resources for military families.”

About 58 percent of 2.2 million members serving on active duty and the National Guard and Reserve have families and 40 percent have at least two children, according to the report.