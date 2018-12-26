  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Canada is claiming Santa Claus as a citizen. Multiple Canadian government agencies confirm Santa and the entire Claus Clan are citizens.

According to immigration officials Santa’s permanent residence is in the North Pole and he has been issued a Canadian passport.

While the North Pole is hundreds of miles from any inhabited area, Canada claims to have sovereignty over the region.

So far, Santa has not confirmed these reports.

