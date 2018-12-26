Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Canada is claiming Santa Claus as a citizen. Multiple Canadian government agencies confirm Santa and the entire Claus Clan are citizens.

According to immigration officials Santa’s permanent residence is in the North Pole and he has been issued a Canadian passport.

Philadelphia Streets Offers Christmas Tree Recycling Program

While the North Pole is hundreds of miles from any inhabited area, Canada claims to have sovereignty over the region.

So far, Santa has not confirmed these reports.