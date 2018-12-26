  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors
    10:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Ukee Washington
Filed Under:Brotherly Love, Local, Local TV

CreditFollow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This summer, a veteran South Jersey dance instructor started a class to bring people of different abilities together with a little ballroom.

On a Wednesday evening in Haddonfield, ballroom dance instructor Gene LaPierre is getting his class moving to merengue, counting off the steps: “Circle, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight.”

LaPierre started this weekly class in the summer of 2018. It’s specifically for adults with special needs.

“I like the merengue because you get to move around a lot,” said Alexis Reante Yeatts of Cherry Hill.

Every ten minutes or so, Gene switches up the lesson, teaching a new dance like the Hustle.

“It holds their interest because it’s always changing,” LaPierre said. “They’re adding new steps and new music.”

“It’s fun, you know,” William McAnurn said. “It gives me something to do.”

A grant helped fund LaPierre’s time, Grace Episcopal Church donated the space, and the $10 class fee is going to Dance Haddonfield, a non-profit spreading the joy of dance.

Brotherly Love: Salvation Army Blazing A Path To Employment

They wanted to give special needs adults the opportunity to socialize, “changing partners and just holding hands and letting somebody into their space,” LaPierre said. “Having autism and special needs, trusting that person in their space, that’s a big thing, and making eye contact.”

Christina Bendel, whose son R.J. is a student, is impressed with how LaPierre guides the group.

“His patience is second to none with them,” Bendel said. “And he enjoys it. You can tell. He’s not just doing it to do it.”

Another student, Shawna Pilzer, said Gene “has this way of talking to people with special needs. I really like how he talks with us. He doesn’t talk with us as if we’re different. He talks to us as if we’re all equals.”

“When you dance, your life gets fuller,” LaPierre said, and he says that’s true whatever your ability.

The classes start again the second week of January. You can contact LaPierre through his studio at 856-307-9464.

Ukee Washington

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s