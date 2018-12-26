  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Can one really put a price on the “perfect night” of sleep? A recent survey by One Poll finds that Americans can and many say that they’re willing to spend nearly $300 a night if it guaranteed deep, restful sleep.

That’s a little more than $105,000 per year.

The original goal of the study was to reveal sleeping habits of Americans but found that of 3,000 people surveyed, 25 percent still rely on counting sheep to doze off.

The average American doesn’t get the recommended eight hours and instead gets a little more than six hours.

“If we’re not well-rested, we can’t perform our best,” explains  Sunni Goodman, Mattress Firm’s vice president of communications and customer experience.

Most said a bedtime ritual helped and the most common ones were taking a warm bath or shower, watching a specific movie or TV show, or reading a book.

