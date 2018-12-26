Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Four people are dead after a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey. The crash occurred at approximately 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway south of Exit 81 in Berkeley Township.

Officials say all four victims in a car died when it slammed into the back of a tanker truck. The four men were from Lakewood and Beachwood, New Jersey.

They have been identified 23-year-old Jimmy Quispe-Prieto, 21-year-old Kevin Quispe-Prieto, Victor Lugo, 24, and Robert Ordenana, 23.

The driver of the tanker truck was not seriously hurt.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the cause of the fatal accident.

Two right lanes are shut down as police investigate.