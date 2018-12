Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s a very special Christmas for one of Philly’s favorite mascots. This is Gritty’s first Christmas and the Flyers had a little fun with it on Twitter Tuesday.

They posted an animated Christmas video of Gritty featuring Santa and some helpers.

In the video Gritty receives a small penguin as a gift and throws it over his shoulder.

Shouldn’t Santa know Gritty doesn’t like penguins?