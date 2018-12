Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An iconic piece of Christmas history is here in Philadelphia. The beloved book “Twas the Night Before Christmas”has a local connection to the community.

The original poem, written in 1822, was famously illustrated by South Philadelphia artist Charles Santore.

His original watercolor illustrations are on display at the Woodmere Art Museum in Chestnut Hill through Jan. 6.

For more information, check out the museum’s website.