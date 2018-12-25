Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A community is mourning after officials confirmed the passing of a firefighter early Christmas Morning in Hamilton, New Jersey. The incident happened at approximately 6:19 a.m on Landis Avenue, just west of Estelle avenue.

Authorities say that Natalie Dempsey, 21, was the only victim of the single-vehicle accident.

Dempsey was responding to a call when she lost control of her vehicle and subsequently went off the road before striking a guardrail, according to officials.

Dempsey had worked with the fire company for three years.

“She was a beautiful person,” a spokesperson for the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company told Eyewitness News.

Her impact has left the community reeling as more tributes pour out in her memory.

“Natalie Dempsey was a vibrant young firefighter who always had a smile on her face, and she will be greatly missed,” the Mays Landing Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Dempsey’s funeral service will have full honors since she died in the line of duty, Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company confirms.