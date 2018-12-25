  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A community is mourning after officials confirmed the passing of a firefighter early Christmas Morning in Hamilton, New Jersey. The incident happened at approximately 6:19 a.m on Landis Avenue, just west of Estelle avenue.

Authorities say that Natalie Dempsey, 21, was the only victim of the single-vehicle accident.

Dempsey was responding to a call when she lost control of her vehicle and subsequently went off the road before striking a guardrail, according to officials.

Dempsey had worked with the fire company for three years.

“She was a beautiful person,” a spokesperson for the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company told Eyewitness News.

Her impact has left the community reeling as more tributes pour out in her memory.

“Natalie Dempsey was a vibrant young firefighter who always had a smile on her face, and she will be greatly missed,” the Mays Landing Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Dempsey’s funeral service will have full honors since she died in the line of duty, Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company confirms.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s