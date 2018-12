Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Millennials are keeping it real this holiday season. A new report claims they helped save the real Christmas tree industry.

The generation born between 1981 and 1996 is credited with driving up sales of real Christmas trees.

Apparently, sales are up 10 percent compared to last year.

That’s according to Square Inc., a financial services and mobile payment company.

Millennials’ love for live trees is boosting demand.