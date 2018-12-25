Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating after one man was killed and another was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night. The incident happened at approximately 9:02 p.m.

Police say that two pedestrians were walking northbound on Route 141 in the right turn line when a vehicle struck them from behind.

A 37-year-old man, from Wilmington, was thrown into a ditch off the east side of the road. He was evaluated by medics on the scene but refused treatment.

The other victim, a 32-year-old man from Philadelphia, was thrown into the road due to the impact of the vehicle.

He was taken to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspected vehicle that fled the scene of the incident was described as being dark gray in color and should be missing the passenger side mirror, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the fleeing vehicle is asked to contact the Delaware State Police at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.